Wow, in the past week I have picked up copies of two new books of mine. One, I admit is not really new but is the paperback edition of Too High and Too Steep. This is rather exciting because my one previous hardback book, Stories in Stone, never made it from hardback to paper. Not that I am unbiased but I think the PB edition of Too High is rather handsome.

The second book is my newest, Seattle Walks: Discovering History and Nature in Seattle. It’s also quite good looking and just about the right size for anyone who wants to get out and explore the city. And, if you want to get the book signed, I will be doing readings on March 1 (Seattle Public Library, Central branch, 7:00PM) and March 15 (University Book Store, 7:00PM).

Both books are published by the University of Washington Press.